Avram Grant: "Accra stadium pitch the worse I have seen in my career

Ghana coach Avram Grant lamented about the poor state of the Accra Sports Stadium pitch after his side drew 1-1 with Rwanda in a final 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The former Chelsea manager believes that is affecting the performance of the team.

"The pitch is one of the worse I have seen. The pitch here in Accra is not up to standard and its one of the worse pitch I have seen in my entire career so far as a coach," the Israeli said.

"Some of the clubs were angry at us because their players returned with injuries because of this same pitch, example is Atsu and Acheampong."

On-loan FC Liefering forward Samuel Tetteh opened the scoring but substitute Muhadjir Hakizimana scored with a spectacular free kick.

