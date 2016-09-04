Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Avram Grant: "Accra stadium pitch the worse I have seen in my career

Ghana coach Avram Grant lamented about the poor state of the Accra Sports Stadium pitch after his side drew 1-1 with Rwanda in a final 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The former Chelsea manager believes that is affecting the performance of the team.

"The pitch is one of the worse I have seen. The pitch here in Accra is not up to standard and its one of the worse pitch I have seen in my entire career so far as a coach," the Israeli said.

"Some of the clubs were angry at us because their players returned with injuries because of this same pitch, example is Atsu and Acheampong."

On-loan FC Liefering forward Samuel Tetteh opened the scoring but substitute Muhadjir Hakizimana scored with a spectacular free kick.

Staying abroad is not really a choice, but a necessity.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
