EXCLUSIVE: Former Kotoko star Rahim Ayew signs for top Gibraltarian side FC Europa

Former Ghana midfielder Ibrahim Ayew has signed a two-year contract with Gibraltarian giants FC Europa, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 28-year-old son of Ghana legend Abedi Pele has become the marquee signing for the top-flight side who were eliminated from this season's Europa League qualifiers by AIK Stockholm.

Ayew, who was a member of Ghana's 2010 FIFA World Cup finals squad, joins on a free transfer after leaving Asante Kotoko two seasons ago.

His playing career was thought to be over after playing an assisting coaching at Nania FC, the Division One League club owned by his father.

He told GHANASoccernet.com: "This is a new challenge for me and I love. My career is now over so I can use this this to revive it and I know the future is bright.

"I love the club, the people and I hope we can start winning things. I'm ready to give my best."

Europa FC director Guy Langton is convinced the new signing can power them to the top.

Ayew has previously played for Zamalek of Egypt and Belgian side SK Lierse.

His siblings-Andre (West Ham United's record signing from Swansea) and Aston Villa striker Jordan- all play in England.

