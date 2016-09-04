Richard Commey: Ghanaian boxer vows to win world title

Ghana's world title hopeful Richard Commey (24-0, 22 KO's) alongside his trainer Carl Lokko departed Ghana for U.S.A on Friday night ahead of Commey's clash with America's Robert Easter Jr. (17-0, 14 KO's) which will come off on September 9th at the Santander Arena in Reading.

The two undefeated fighters will battle each other for the vacant IBF lightweight belt which was vacated by Cuban super star Rances Barthelemy three months ago.

'I'm fully prepared for the fight, I know a lot of people have trust in me and I will make sure I will not disappoint them,' Commey told the press at the departure hall of the Kotoka International Airport.

'I'm going there to do what I have to do. My opponent is a good boxer but he hasn't faced a boxer like Richard Commey. Winning the title is my aim, I'm prepared to even go fifteen rounds with him and with prayers from my fans definitely the title is coming to Ghana.

'In the ring I'm ready for anything Robert Easter Jr. will come with because I will put my life on the line in order to win the title.

Commey in his last fight stopped Georgian Ansor Gamgebeli in round two while Easter defeated Argenis Mendez via KO in eight.

