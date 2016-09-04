Black Stars fly out to Moscow for friendly against 2018 World Cup hosts Russia
Ghana squad left Accra on Saturday night to Russia to face the 2018 World Cup hosts in a friendly international on Tuesday in Moscow.
The Black Stars flew out of the country hours after drawing Rwanda 1-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium in the final Group H Nations Cup qualifier.
The Lokomotiv Stadium, which is a 28,800-seater capacity, will host the friendly.
For Russia, it forms part of their preparations for the mundial while Ghana
Head Stanislav Cherchesov has already picked his 23-man squad to face Ghana.
