Division One League: Elmina Sharks seal historic Ghana Premier League qualification berth

Elmina Sharks became the first team to qualify for next season's Ghana Premier League after beating Gold Stars 3-1 at home on Saturday to win Zone II with two matches to spare.

Goals from Richard Atika, Obeng Crentsil and Charles McCarthy at the Nduom Sports Stadium.

Sharks will now to 65 points with an unassailable 12-point lead ahead of closet challengers Karela FC who travel to Achiken to Sunday.

Kobina Amissah's side will play Nzema Kotoko and King Faisal to end the season.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com