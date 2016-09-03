Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 3 September 2016 21:10 CET

AFCON qualifier: Observations from Ghana-Rwanda game

In many ways the observations from this final Nations Cup qualifier for Ghana were not exactly based on the 90 minutes of action. And that says a lot about the status of the game.

With the Nations Cup place wrapped up long ago and very lttle riding on the results plus the most chaotic build up to a Ghana game in several years, there wasn't much to look out for.

Instead we could pick on what Grant's selection says about his general approach and long term plans, which players he does not fancy and  the increasingly apathetiic attitude towards the Black Stars.

1. Sports Minister wasn't the only one disinterested in this game

play

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

under a tree where anansi felt,kwekutin will never sit there and fault asleep.
By: mahamadi dierks
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img