Black Stars draw with Rwanda; Qualify for Gabon

The Senior national team, the Black Stars drew 1-1 with Rwanda at the Accra Sports Stadium in the final nations cup qualifier Saturday.

Having booked a place already in Gabon 2017, the match was an academic exercise for the Stars but it turned out to be very competitive.

Samuel Tetteh opened scoring with a brilliant solo effort in the 23rd minute before the visitors pulled even thanks to a superb free kick late in the game.

The Stars, without several key players, dominated the game and created some few decent chances, one of which was wasted by stand-in skipper Agyeman Badu.

The Udinese enforcer blasted off target from six yards with only the goal keeper to beat.

The visitors had their fair share of chances but were always clueless in front of goal.

In the 34th minute the Amavubi striker blasted a half volley from the edge of the Ghana post in what should have been a perfect equalizer.

From recess it was the Stars who dictated the pace once again and should have increased the tally but they failed.

David Accam was played through in the 56th minute and had only the goal keeper to beat. But the young striker, with little ideas in front of goal missed the opportunity, one he would rue later on.

The visitors left it late in the 83rd minute to pull even and it came from a free kick which was expertly taken by Muhajiri Hakizimana.

The Stars still had several opportunities to restore the lead but Jonathan Mensah's missed header and Jordan Ayew's whisker meant the game will end in a draw.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com