Okwahu United vs Bechem United: FA Cup glory all matters for Adamu

Bechem United captain Issah 'Sinkala' Adamu says they will rather settle for an untidy win against Okwahu United than playing attractive football in Sunday's Ghana FA Cup final at the New Cape Coast Stadium.

The 26-year-old is on the verge of making another record as the only captain to win a title for the club after already guiding them to the final for the first time.

"This game is one of a kind. It is our target to become the golden generation that won the first major silverware for the club but it won't come easy," Adamu told Goal .

"To play to the demands of the supporters throughout the entire duration will make it lovely but when we need to win at all cost, we will settle on untidy play.

"We are not underrating Okwahu but with our recent performance in the league, it clearly shows that we are clear favourites. We've not dropped points in our last four games," he added.

Ibrahim Merigah, caretaker coach for Okwahu, who won the trophy with the club in 1986, sent a word of caution to Bechem, noting that they should prepare for a surprise.

"I'm warning our opponents to prepare for a shocking defeat because my players and I are ready to do anything to win this trophy. I won it as a player and will want to become if not the only person to win it as a player and coach, one of the few to achieve it," he told journalists at pre-match conference.

The two sides have enjoyed a bitter-sweet campaign this season, after failing to impress in their respective leagues but surprising many bookmakers in the Cup competition.

Bechem, after battling relegation throughout the season, began their quest in the FA with a win over Paga Japan Stars in the initial stage, before seeing off Sunyani Liberty, RTU, last year's finalists Asante Kotoko in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals, before silencing Wa Rockets to reach the final.

Okwahu United, on the other hand, made it to the final for the first time in almost two decades, after eliminating Dreams FC, Dunkwa United, Hasaacas, Wafa and Liberty Professionals in the semi-finals.

Although, Bechem have their top striker Abednego Tetteh as part of the Black Stars squad that will lock horns with Rwanda in the last match in the Afcon qualifiers, coach Manuel Zacharias has handed him a place in his 18-man squad and he's expected to join on Saturday evening. Sixteen-year-old goalkeeper Prince Asempa, who saved three penalty shootouts in the quarter-finals against Kotoko, is also among the two goalkeepers to be paraded for the final.

Okwahu, also have no injury concerns and coach Merigah is expected to name an unchanged squad to the one that defeated Liberty in the semi-finals.