Player Ratings: How the Black Stars fared against Rwanda

Avram Grant will know he still has work to do after his second string side drew with the Amavubees of Rwanda at the Accra stadium. A Samuel Tetteh goal was erased by a Hakizimana free kick that will give the Rwandans great satisfaction after a torrid build up to the game.

This is how the players fared.

Razak Brimah 5 - Will spend time wondering how he was beaten by Hakizimana's free kick. Had virtually nothing to do until that point.

Harrison Afful 6 - Afful's consistency from right back is what makes him so valuable and he delivered another such performance. Picked his moments to attack and contributed offensively.

Jonathan Mensah 6 - Marshaled his defense well and played the ball out of defense decently

Edwin Gyimah 6 - Finally got a game to justify his repeated call ups and did not disappoint against a limited attacking team. Was strong in the tackle and organised.

Baba Rahman 7 - Enjoyed greater offensive license down the left side as he put in several good crosses.

Daniel Amartey 7- Was quietly efficient in a defensive midfield role. His stature within the team will grow.

David Accam 5 - Great pace and movement but very profligate with the several chances that fell his way. Is running out of time to convince he can step up as an international goal scorer.

Agyeman Badu 8 -Buccaneering runs, free kicks and abundant energy were all on display from the Udinese man in a man of the match display. He will hope this performance plays him back into first eleven consideration.

Samuel Tetteh 6 - Goal after a decent run from the left side but was anonymous for large swathes of the game. Great potential .

Alfred Duncan 7 - Put in a good shift alongside Amartey. His better passing offered a link between the defense and attack. Struck a free kick as well.

Frank Acheampong 6-Had a bright opening with his strong running but drifted out of the game for too long. Did not make use of the ball too well in good positions.

Subs

Thomas Partey N/R- The Atletico man was booked within a minute of being subbed on.Did not see enough action to be rated

Jordan Ayew N/R - Made an appearance as Ghana went in search of the winner. Showed sample of his talent with a magnificent turn but his shot missed the goal.

