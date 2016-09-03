AFCON Qualifier: Ghana share the spoils with Rwanda

Ghana were held to a one all draw on Saturday in their final group H Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying game at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Samuel Tetteh shined, as he scored his first Black Stars goal in the first half of the game, just to see it cancelled out by Hakizinnya Muhadjiri, who came on as a substitute for Rwanda in the late minute.

The Black Stars were very comfortable on the ball: careful in possession and closed the Rwandans down with easy to win possession after losing the ball in the first half. However, the Amavubi's who didn't see plenty of the ball made good use of the few chances that fell their way, especially in the second to leave the shores of Ghana with shoulders high.

The first brightest opportunity of the game fell the way of Ayemang Badu, when he raced to beat two defenders, yet his shot across the goal area to pick up an unmarked teammate was grabbed by Eric Ndayishimiye in post.

Before in the 21 minute superb cross from Baba Rahman was headed over the cross bar by Agyemang Badu.

Ghana continued to put pressure on the Amavubi's in their search for the opener: Agyemang Badu produced a powerful freekick, yet he was denied by Eric Ndayishimiye in post, as he saved the ball to corner kick.

Ghana's persistence paid off in the 33 minute, when Samuel Tetteh, who had been quite in game rose to the occasion, as he fired the ball into the blind side of the Rwanda goalie.

In the closing stages of the first half the Amavubi's threw more men upfront and in the course of that put the Black Stars under pressure, but Tuyisenoe Jacques and Usengimana wasted the chances.

Rwanda came from the half time break with renewed spirit and exerted control over the game in the early stages of play, but they lacked the ability to break down the defence of the Black Stars.

In the 53 minute, Agyemang Badu shot across Rwandans goal area, just to see the attackers miss the inswing and Samuel Tetteh long drive flew over the cross bar to give Rwanda a big sigh of relief.

The visitors, caught Ghana off guard to force Jordan Mensah to head the ball towards his goal area, but he was fortunate to see it miss the post by some few inches.

Ghana came into the pictures again and Accam should have made it 2-0 for the hosts: Samuel Tetteh's long ball from the centre circle found David Accam, but with only the goalkeeper to beat he shot the ball direct into his body to deny Ghana chance to be two up.

Agyemang Badu in a solo run was brought down just outside the 18-yard box and Alfred Duncan's freekick from the resultant infringement was parried over the cross bar by Eric Ndayishimiye.

The Rwandans after that seized play and threatened the goal area of the Black Stars and could have got the equaliser, but good defending from Edwin Gyimah and Jonathan Mensah put the strikers of the Amavubi's at bay.

The Black Stars were stunned when the substitute, Hakizinnya Muhadjiri finished off from a well-rehearsed freekick, with 38 minutes into the second half to restore parity in the game.

Jordan Ayew should have won the day for Ghana, yet his ball hit the side post in the added minute of the second half.

Ghana had already booked a place in the 2017 AFCON in Gabon prior to the game and were just playing for honour and pride.

The Black Stars defeated the Amavubi's 0-1 in the away fixture.

