AFCON Qualifier: Black Stars dedicate first goal to Andre Ayew

Samuel Tetteh's goal against the Amavubi's of Rwanda was dedicated to Andre Ayew, who has been sidelined by injury.

The former WAFA striker struck the opening goal, but Ghana in the end were held to a 1-1 draw at the Accra Sports Stadium by their Rwandan counterparts.

The Black Stars celebrated the goal by displaying two t-shirts-one with number 10 and the other with the inscription Andre Ayew get ready soon.

Jonathan displayed the t-shirt with the number 10, whereas the stand in skipper Agyemang Badu showed the t-shirt with the message wishing Andre Ayew quck recovery.

The 26-year-old attacker broke his thigh in his debut game for West Ham United, after joining them from Swansea City in a 20.5 million pounds club record fee.

It would be recalled that Andre Ayew footed the airfares of the Black Stars players who couldn't afford one, after the Sports Ministry indicated it was cash-strapped, so couldn't take care of their tickets for the clash against Rwanda.

