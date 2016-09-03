Ghana 1-1 Rwanda: Empty seats at Black Stars match raises worry
There are many reasons Black Stars fans decided to stay away from the Accra sports stadium for the AFCON clash against Rwanda.
The Saturday afternoon blues. Read more:
A desire to (kind of) make a (sort of) protest about the Ghana Football Association and sports ministry's handling of senior national team.
The fact a game against Rwanda is unlikely to be particularly pleasing on the eye. Read more:
Whatever the cause, anyone watching the match on TV could see the stadium was half-empty. And surprise surprise, the good people of Twitter didn't miss their opportunity to have a pop at the Black Stars…
If kwesi Nyantakyi remains GFA president, this'll be how our stadiums will be for black stars matches https://t.co/eNyVmguNjd — Halleluyah Gh (@halleluyahgh) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0
For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh