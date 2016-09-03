Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 3 September 2016 20:25 CET

Ghana 1-1 Rwanda: Empty seats at Black Stars match raises worry

There are many reasons Black Stars fans decided to stay away from the Accra sports stadium for the AFCON clash against Rwanda.

The Saturday afternoon blues.
A desire to (kind of) make a (sort of) protest about the Ghana Football Association and sports ministry's handling of senior national team.

The fact a game against Rwanda is unlikely to be particularly pleasing on the eye.

Whatever the cause, anyone watching the match on TV could see the stadium was half-empty. And surprise surprise, the good people of Twitter didn't miss their opportunity to have a pop at the Black Stars…

If kwesi Nyantakyi remains GFA president, this'll be how our stadiums will be for black stars matches https://t.co/eNyVmguNjd — Halleluyah Gh (@halleluyahgh) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

