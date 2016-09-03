2017 AFCON Qualifier: Ghana 1-1 Rwanda - How Avram Grant's men rated against Rwanda's Amavubi in Accra

Red Bull Salzburg starlet Samuel Tetteh was the top of the match for the Black Stars as Rwanda's Amavubi snatched a point from the Group H clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The 20-year-old winger struck the opener with a majestic right-footed effort from inside the box in the 27th minute but Kiyovu United forward Muhadjiri Hakizimana split the game for Rwanda seven minutes from time.

Here's how GHANAsoccernet.com's El Akyereko Frimpong rated the Black Stars after the end of regulation time.

Razak Brimah 5/10

The Cordoba shot-stopper earned the nod ahead of Rosenborg's Adam Kwarasey. Virtually on holiday as the Rwandan frontline failed to pose any serious threat to the Stars but had no antidote to that wonderfully struck free-kick that levelled for the Amavubis.

Harrison Afful 6/10

Great mobility on the right-wing back. The Columbus Crew man was superior at space, linking up well with Agyemang-Badu and Samuel Tetteh. However his biggest asset which is inch-perfect crosses were absent from his game.

Baba Abdul Rahman 5/10 FLOP OF THE MATCH

The Schalke 04 defender was a pale shadow of himself in the game. He struggled to impose himself on the game. His usual marauding runs down the flanks was absent and gave away the ball when played under pressure.

Jonathan Mensah 5.5/10

The Anzhi defender made a crucial stop in the 55th minute that deny Rwanda the opportunity of levelling the scoring. He was quiet for most part of the game.

Edwin Gyimah 5.5/10

Played under early pressure from the Rwandan attacker but the Orlando Pirates player gained his confidence and dealt with difficult balls that came his way.

Daniel Amartey 6/10

Avram Grant granted the Leicester City midfielder comfort by deploying him in a role he excelled for the Foxes in the Premier League before he headed down to Accra. He shielded the central defence with great diligence and took the pressure off Gyimah and Mensah. He was substituted by Aston Villa's Jordan Ayew.

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu 7/10

The Udinese midfield workhorse took the armband in the absence of substantive captain Asamoah and his vice Andre Ayew. Powerful in midfield control. Drifted to the flanks to exploit the space down the wings. He should have increased the tally for Ghana on the nick of half-time but he blasted his effort wide.

Joseph Alfred Duncan 6/10

Impressive with his ball distribution from midfield. Drew applauds from the crowd after applying a sweet tailor-made technique to beat a Rwandan challenger.

David Accam 5/10

The Chicago Fire posed Ghana's first real attack of the game, employing his quick feet to outsmart his Rwandan marker but his effort was stopped by the visitors keeper. Mesmerized the visitors defence with his electrifying movement and admirable quick-feet. Replaced by Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey midway through the second-half.

Samuel Tetteh 7.5 /10 TOP OF THE MATCH

He was quiet in the opening 20 minutes at the Accra Sports Stadium. He grabbed the opener for Ghana with a brilliant right-footed low volley from inside the box. The Red Bull Salzburg starlet was playing his second Ghana game.

Frank Acheampong 5.5/10

Skied an early chance after Schalke 04 defender Baba Rahman set him up with a visionary cross. The Anderlecht man could not exert his influence on the game from his side of the pitch.

By El Akyereko



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com