Ghana end 2017 AFCON qualifiers unbeaten; set for 21st finals appearance

Ghana have made it to its 21st Africa Cup of Nations after drawing 1-1 with Rwanda in the final Group H qualifier at home.

It will be the seventh consecutive finals for the Black Stars since missing out on the 2004 finals in Tunisia.

The Black Stars secured their spot in flagship tournament with an unbeaten record.

Ghana played six games during the qualifiers and managed four victories and two draws.

They scored a total of fourteen goals and conceded just three.

The Stars won two of their three home fixtures whilst they won twice of their away games as well.

The four-time continental champions kept a clean sheet at in all three away fixtures.

Ghana's first appearance at the African Cup of Nations finals was in 1963.

