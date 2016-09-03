Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Budding talent Samuel Tetteh scores debut Ghana goal

Austria-based Samuel Tetteh registered his first senior international goal on his first Ghana start on Saturday in a final Group H 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda.

The on-loan FC Liefering striker to opened the scoring on 27 minutes when he slotted home from inside the box after collecting a pass from Frank Acheampong.

But the Rwandese equalized eight minutes from time with well taken free-kick from Muhadjiri Hakizimana which beat goalkeeper Razak Brimah.

Tetteh marked his competitive debut for the Black Stars in their 2-0 win over Comoros in a 2018 World Cup qualifier in November.

He replaced captain Asamoah Gyan in injury time at the Baba Yara stadium in Kumasi.

Before that, he played in the Black Stars low-profile 3-2 friendly win over Congo in September.

