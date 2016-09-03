Former Ghana defender Lee Addy on trial at PSL side Kaizer Chiefs

Ghanasoccernet.com can reveal that former Ghana defender Lee Addy is on trial at South African side Kaizer Chiefs.

The former Berekum Chelsea defender is believed to have been given the opportunity through the able assistance of Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach John Paintsil.

Addy, 25, joined the Serbian FA Cup holders late last year on a six-month deal but the 2010 Ghana World Cup star could not convince.

The centre-back managed only six league matches before he was declared surplus to requirements.

Addy's career has been on a nosedive after he had his contract terminated by Dinamo Zagreb.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com