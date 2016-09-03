Paul Pogba: Man United midfielder reveals new ‘snake’ haircut,

Never one to let the grass grow on a bad hairdo, Paul Pogba has been proving his sartorial worth once again while away on international duty.

Apparently already bored with his Manchester United inspired horns (at least, that's what we're assuming they are) adopted two weeks ago in tribute to #Pogback (because it's nice to pay tribute to yourself), Pogba has switched it up already.

The 23-year-old at least gave his 8.2m Instagram followers a clue before posting his new bonce - apparently a snake inspired red, black and gold striped crown, asking 'Do you like it?'

