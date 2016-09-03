AFCON Qualifiers: GNPC wishes Black Stars well

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Headline Sponsor of the Black Stars, has congratulated the team for qualifying to AFCON 2017 ahead of their final Group match against their Rwandese counterparts, and encouraged them to maintain the tempo.

In a message to the team, Alexander Mould, GNPC Chief Executive said: 'We were confident you were going to make it and we are proud of you for not disappointing us.'

'We urge all of you, management, technical and playing body to maintain the tempo that has brought you this far and approach all matches ahead of you from now as critical investments towards building a formidable team to deliver the ultimate prize, which is winning AFCON 2017,' Mould added.

On Saturday's final Group match to be played at theOhene Djan Sports Stadium, Accra Mould expressed well wishes to the team and urged all Ghanaians to throw their support behind them.

