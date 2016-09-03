Ghana forward David Accam set to extend contract at Chicago Fire 

Black Stars striker David Accam is set for a three-year contract extension at MLS side Chicago Fire.

Accam's current deal with Americans runs until 2018 but the Club is planning to extend his stay to 2021.

This is as a result of inspiring displays exhibited by the forward in the last two seasons. He was top scorer, 13 goals, for the club last season and has six goals thus far this campaign.

Accam is in the camp of Senior national team preparing for AFCON qualifier against Rwanda and friendly against Russia.

He is thus expected o sign the new deal after his international duties with the Black Stars.

