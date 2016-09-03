Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 3 September 2016 15:55 CET

Ghana forward David Accam set to extend contract at Chicago Fire 

Black Stars striker David Accam is set for a three-year contract extension at MLS side Chicago Fire.

Accam's current deal with Americans runs until 2018 but the Club is planning to extend his stay to 2021.

This is as a result of inspiring displays exhibited by the forward in the last two seasons. He was top scorer, 13 goals, for the club last season and has six goals thus far this campaign.

Accam is in the camp of Senior national team preparing for AFCON qualifier against Rwanda and friendly against Russia.

He is thus expected o sign the new deal after his international duties with the Black Stars.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

things that are heavy for the head to carry cannot be place on the shoulder.
By: lawrence torsu
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img