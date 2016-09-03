Ghana Black Stars to get lowest bonuses in years

These are trying times for Ghana Football with the Black Stars set to get their lowest bonus in almost two decades even if they dismantle Rwanda in their final AFCON 2017 qualifiers.

The Stars will receive $2,500 as winning bonus from sports Ministry should they win their final Afcon qualifier against Rwanda.

In addition to low bonuses the foreign based players have had to fund their own air tickets for the game.

"Since they've decided out of their own volition to sacrifice for the nation by paying for their tickets, then they should be ready to take what we have for them as well,' Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye told the Graphic Sports.

"I also hope the players would not use it as an excuse to boycott any future match and hold the nation to ransom like it happened in Brazil."

