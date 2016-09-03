Anderlecht agree $450k deal with Asante Kotoko for Dauda Mohammed

Dauda Mohammed could be set to continue his career abroad as Kotoko have reportedly reached an agreement to sell the striker to Belgian topflight side RSC Anderlecht.

According to reports in the local media kotoko have accepted a $450,000 offer from Anderlecht for Mohammed with the player set to join the Royal club next week.

The transfer fee incorporates several variables including game time.

Dauda, 19, has been one of the top talents in the league season. He has eight goals to his credit.

Dauda will become the third Ghanaian player after Frank Acheampong and Emmanuel Sowah to be rolled onto the current books of Anderlecht.

Dauda is with the Black Stars preparing for final AFCON qualifier against Rwanda and friendly against Russia.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com