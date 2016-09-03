We miss Kenechi Yatsuhashi-Hearts of Oak defender Owusu Bempah

Hearts of defender Owusu Bempah has revealed they missed Japanese trainer Kenechi Yatsuhashi with barely three games to end the season.

'We the players and the fans of the club have missed him. Even the media have missed him,' Bempah told Accra based Class FM

'But it's all part of life and we must accept what happened and get on with it.'

'Yaw Preko is the man now and we hope to hit the ground running with him.'

The Japanese trainer left Hearts of Oak some few months ago but the Phobians have seen their title challenge fall through under his predecessor Sergio Traquil.

