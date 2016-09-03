Afcon 2017 qualifiers: Ghana to play Rwanda today

Despite all the probems with the Sports Ministry and the Ghana FA, Saturday's qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium between Ghana and Rwanda will come off.

Ghana have already booked a spot and for them, the game will be a formality. Andre Ayew and Asamoah Gyan will not be available to play.

As for Rwanda, they come into the match placed second on the standings with six points, though they have no mathematical chance of finishing as one of the two best runners-up, who will also qualify for the Afcon tournament.

The Black Stars claimed a narrow 1-0 win over Rwanda when the teams met in their group match in Kigali a year ago, with Mubarak Wakaso scoring a late goal to see the West Africans to victory.

Group H’s other match in the final round sees Mozambique host Mauritius in Maputo on Saturday. The game at the Accra Sports Stadium will be refereed by Cameroonian Antoine Effa.

ALL AROUND AFRICA

The final round of qualifying for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations kicked off on Friday across the continent and will run through to Sunday.

Ten teams (including hosts Gabon) have booked spots for the finals, meaning only six more places are left to be filled. Teams through are Mali, Guinea-Bissau, Morocco, Egypt, Ghana, Algeria, Senegal, Zimbabwe and Cameroon.

27 teams have already been eliminated, including Djibouti, Angola, Madagascar, South Sudan, Equatorial Guinea, Botswana, Comoros, Congo, Zambia, Kenya, Libya, Sao Tome and Principe, Nigeria, Tanzania, Rwanda, Mauritius, Mozambique, Sudan, Seychelles, Lesotho, Burundi, Namibia, Niger, Guinea, Malawi, South Africa and Gambia

FRIDAY

South Africa 1:1 Mauritania, Sudan 1:2 Gabon

SATURDAY

Ethiopia vs Seychelles, Cape Verde vs Libya, Cameroon vs Gambia, Angola vs Madagascar, Ghana vs Rwanda, Nigeria vs Tanzania, Senegal vs Namibia, Mozambique vs Mauritius, Cote d\'Ivoire vs Sierra Leone

SUNDAY

Malawi vs Swaziland, Uganda vs Comoros, Burkina Faso vs Botswana, Congo vs Guinea-Bissau, Zambia vs Kenya, Equatorial Guinea vs South Sudan, Congo DR vs CAR, Guinea vs Zimbabwe, Niger vs Burundi, Mali vs Benin, Tunisia vs Liberia, Togo vs Djibouti, Morocco vs Sao Tome, Algeria vs Lesotho

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Gary Al-Smith