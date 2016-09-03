Preview: Ghana to face Rwanda on Saturday

The Accra Sports Stadium will be the venue of attraction on Saturday when Ghana take on their Rwandan counterparts in the last group H AFCON qualifiers.

The Black Stars have already booked a place in the AFCON finals to be staged in Gabon in 2017, while Rwanda also failed to secure qualification, but both teams will play this game for pride.

Ghana have had an ill-preparation after the Sports Minister made it clear there was no money to foot the airfares of the foreign-based players for the tie- the players volunteered to buy the tickets to make it possible for them to arrive in the country for the encounter.

As a result of the challenges, the playing body went through before arriving, the morale in camp is low, but Coach Avram Grant believes his players will come good and put up a sensational display against Rwanda.

Asamoah Gyan, the skipper of the team has ruled himself out of the game, due to the torrid time he had to go through before sealing his loan move to Al Ahli of UAE, whereas Andrea Ayew has been sidelined by injury.

Agyemang Badu will captain the team in the absence of the two. It is likely some of the five local based players, who were handed a call-up into the Black Stars would earn their first cap for Ghana.

Most of the players that were invited to the camp of the Amavubi's for the tie are domestic based ones

Head to head

Ghana have played against Rwanda on three occasions. The Black Stars have won twice and lost one.

The four times champions of Africa defeated the Amavubi's 0-1 in the first leg in front of their home fans.

