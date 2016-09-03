Sanni Daara: GFA Spokes Person: The Commission inquiry did a shoddy work

The outspoken Communications Director, Sanni Daara of the Ghana Football Association has labelled the work of the Commissions of Inquiry into Brazil 2014 FIFA World Cup as shoddy and incomplete.

A feud over the delay in the payment of appearance fees to players led to a boycott of training during the World Cup and a stand-off between the players and the management until 3 million dollars was flown to Brazil to settle the monies owed them.

'The job they did was not complete because I can pinpoint several holes in it. 'What brought Ghana the disgrace at the World Cup was firstly money that was paid to players when it was promised and that question was never answered in the Commission's Report.

'From their report we knew that the money was released to the Ministry one month before the tournament. ' 'Who kept the money? Why was the money not released?' All these issues have been swept under the carpet.

'Their focus has been to find something to pin on the FA,' he stated on Citi FM's Friday night sports programme, Sports Panorama. After the release of the Dzamefe Commission Report the Government of Ghana issued a White Paper on the recommendations stated in the report.

