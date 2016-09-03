Ghana's sports ministry hikes ticket prices for Rwanda match despite 'unimportant' AFCON qualifier

Ghana's Ministry of Sports is charging one of the highest gate fees for Saturday's clash with Rwanda even though the Minister has described the game as unimportant.

Black Stars fans watching the African Cup of Nations qualifying match against Rwanda in Accra will have to pay some of the highest rates for football matches to be able to see the game.

With the Black Stars already qualified Nii Lante Vanderpuye said foreign players must not be called which resulted in a stand-off with Coach Avram Grant insisting on his full squad.

Vanderpuye said only home-based players must be called to save cost.

The match has been made attractive because of the presence of foreign-based players who have travelled from various countries to play the game.

Yet the players had to pay their own airfares to play the match which means the ministry spent nothing in preparing the players for the game.

However fans will pay from 50 Cedis, 40 Cedis, 30 Cedis, 20 Cedis and 10 Cedis to match the game.

The game in Accra on Saturday sees the decision made by the ministry after the Avram Grant and the Ghana FA rejected the ministry's proposal to use home grown players for the game.

