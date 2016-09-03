US Open: Nadal through, Edmund upsets Isner to book Djokovic clash

Kyle Edmund beat John Isner in four sets to set up a fourth round duel with Novak Djokovic.

The British No.4 dealt well with the hard-hitting service game of Isner to secure a 4-6 6-3 2-6 6-7 victory.

In the opening set Edmund looked like the player who should have been seeded No.20, as he produced his trademark forehand on a number of occasions, putting Isner's body to the test after a couple of long games for the American.

However Isner roared back in the second, showing exactly why he is the highest ranked American player, producing some mammoth serves that Edmund simply could not reach.

The game swung again in the third as Edmund took the first three games, with Isner changing his racket twice as he grew more and more frustrated. At this stage Edmund was returning well and played a couple of glorious passing shots as he took a 2-1 lead.

It looked set up for Edmund to take the fourth but Isner was not finished and, thanks to a couple of serves in excess of 130mph, he held on and took the set to a tie-break.

Edmund dealt with some more big serves and held his nerve while his opponent seemingly lost his, with the Brit taking the tie-break 7-5 to complete victory.

RAFAEL GOES THROUGH

Rafael Nadal eased into the fourth round with a straight sets victory over Andrey Kuznetsov.

Time was of the essence for the Spaniard as he dispatched his Russian opponent 6-1 6-4 6-2.

Few players in the world have to look after their bodies like Nadal and throughout the game it was clear that the Spaniard wanted to spend as little time on the court as possible, so in order to put the minimal amount of strain on his body.