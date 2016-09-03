2018 World Cup Qualifier : Ghana opponent Egypt kick off preparations with South Africa friendly
Ghana's 2018 FIFA World Cup group opponent Egypt, will fly to South Africa for a friendly against the Bafana Bafana on September 6 as part of preparations for the qualifiers which start next month.
Last week, the Pharaohs held a closed-door camp for four days in Alexandria before tying Guinea 1-1 in a friendly on Tuesday.
Egypt's first match in the qualifiers is set against Congo on 3 October.
Black Stars and the Pharoahs of Egypt will see a repeat in this year's qualifiers as the two sides face each other for a place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup to be staged in Russia.
Ghana were drawn in a tight group at the qualifiers' final round alongside Egypt, Congo and Uganda.
Four-time African champions, Ghana has made three World Cup appearances, in Germany 2006, in South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014.
