Sports News | 3 September 2016 11:36 CET

Sunday’s MTN FA Cup Final live on TV Africa

By CitiFMonline

The MTN FA Cup final match between Bechem United and Okwahu United, scheduled for this Sunday, September 4, 2016 at the new Cape Coast stadium, will be telecasted live on TV Africa.

Okwahu eliminated Liberty Professionals in a 3-2 penalty shootout to make it to the final while Bechem beat Wa Rockets 2-0 to make their debut in the Cup final as well.

The managements of both teams have promised mouthwatering winning bonuses and other exciting incentives for their sides.

Okwahu United, a Division One club, is hoping to cause an upset while Bechem United is poised to make a huge statement as far as the FA Cup is concerned.

Who will win the MTN FA Cup 2016? Bechem or Okwahu?

Watch the match live on TV Africa
By; Charles BoatengAcheampong Jr.

