Top 10 European-based Ghanaian U19 prodigies who could win the FIFA World Cup for Ghana in 2022

Check out the best Ghanaian talents born abroad who could change the fortunes of Ghana in the near future.

10. Corey Addai - Coventry City (18) GOALKEEPER

The 193 cm agile glovesman mans the post with proactive approach. Despite his tender age, Addai has already learnt to stay a few meters behind the center-backs, building up the game as the player in the deepest position, and safeguarding the spaces behind the defense. The teenager moved to the Ricoh Arena in February 2016 after leaving Arsenal after spending five seasons with the Gunners. Addai's vision and talent is supreme. His father is a former Ghanaian goalkeeper in the English lower-tier league. On his debut season in the League, he made regular bench appearances for the Sky Blues. Gifted with superior passing technique.

9. Anton-Leander Donkor-Oppong - Wolfsburg (18) WINGER

Donkor has already been called up into Wolfsburg first team squad and scored a clinical finish against Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon in a pre-season friendly in late July. He is fearless going forward and has the lightening and electrifying pace of David Odonkor. His ability to play from either side of the flanks put him in high demand and make him fearful to defence. Germany have already capped Donkor twice at U18 level but he could be interested in representing Ghana. He is a real talent who is an upgraded version of Christian Atsu and a better Quincy Owusu-Abeyie at 2008 AFCON. The Ghana FA must act quick to secure the winger for the Black Stars.

8. Claud Adjapong - Sassuolo (18) RIGHT-BACK

Called up by Italy for U19 football but the marvelously crafted young defender could be representing the Young Azzurris with innate caution. He climbed off the bench to make his Serie A debut in a nail-biting clash against Juventus at the tender age of 17 before 39,000 fans at the Juventus Arena in March. Despite his tender age, Adjapong is mostly seen moving an entire team whenever he is in possession. He is excellent going forward but his most crucial asset is in his prowess to defend almost relentlessly and ability to absorb and play under huge pressure. He works as if he is carrying the genes of Real Madrid's Marcelo.

7. Abdallah Basit - Napoli (17) CENTRAL MIDFIELDER

Napoli won the battle to sign the midfield genius from Carpi after beating Juventus and Fiorentina to his signature. Basit's midfield energy is exciting and is fast becoming a force as many regard him to be the next real Michael Essien. Basit has been signed to Napoli's Primavera squad but with his immense promise it won't take a long before he makes a first team appearance at the Stadio San Paolo.

6. Richard Nartey - Chelsea (17) DEFENDER

He turns 18 in a couple of days. Nartey, born in England to Ghanaian parent, is a defender who has added the quality of scoring free-kicks to his game. The teenager is a delight to watch in Chelsea's U18 side. He has learnt to smoothly drift into a holding midfield role whenever his team-mates go attacking. His marauding runs upfield is a delight to the eye and defensive talent commands commendation. After Nana Ofori-Twumasi and Daniel Pappoe Mills failed to progress through the ranks doubts are being cast over Nartey's prospective Stamford Bridge future but the recent opportunities given to Academy graduate Aina has sparked hopes of possibilities for Nartey. GREAT CHAP!

5. Francis Amuzu - Anderlecht (17) WINGER

I personally watched young Amuzu score a dazzling penalty against Manchester United in the 2016 Ottens Cup. The 17-year-old is skilled to take charge of defenders on the flanks with his artistry and nimble-feet. The mesmerizingâ€ª skills and jawâ€¬-â€ªdropping quality has put Amuzu on the highest pedestal at his age. Wonderful talent who is regarded as a better version of Frank Acheampong at the Stade Constant Vanden Stock.

4. Emmanuel Adjei Sowah - Anderlecht (18) LATERAL DEFENDER

Sowah began his career in Belgium playing with Anderlecht's U19 side, excelling in the highly revered Uefa Youth League in games against Chelsea, Arsenal and talents from Barcelona's La Masia. His show of maturity earned him a first team place as he was taken for pre-season. He has already appeared in two top-flight games and warmed the bench in a Champions League game against Rostov. Anderlecht acquired the youngster from Ghanaian side Dreams FC - the club that nurtured Chelsea defender Baba Rahman who is on loan at Schalke 04.

3. Timothy Fosu-Mensah - Manchester United (18) MIDFIELDER

Jose Mourinho has reposed confidence in the former Ajax Amsterdam academy graduate and assured him of his Old Trafford future. Under Louis van Gaal Fosu-Mensah won the Red Devils hearts at the Theatre of Dreams with his energetic yet precocious midfield displays. At 18 he has already gotten use to playing before big supporting numbers. United fans teamed up on social media to express their displeasure when reports surfaced the talented kid was going to be shipped out by Mourinho. The Netherlands have already capped Fosu-Mensah at various youth levels and are keen to lock him down at senior level. His father has gone public to state that the international future of the player lies in his own hands.

2. Attah David - Paris-Saint Germain (18) CENTER-BACK

Attah has been described as a reliable, versatile and dynamic centre-back who possesses phenomenal technical qualities and match winning capabilities. He is powerful and commanding in his space. The promising defender is cast in the mould of Brazil's David Luiz and Manchester City's John Stones. He is ball-playing defender with incredible mobility added to his place. He is a genuinely worldâ€¬-â€ªclass talent who is winning games for PSG's youth side. Born in France to Ghanaian parents. Attah has been at Paris Saint-Germain since 2013 and is the chief marshal of the Parisians U19 defence. He's built his reputation with stellar ambidextrous performances in France's youth league. His stature and towering frame is built to anchor defence, versatile enough to play lateral defensive roles and can be deployed as a defensive midfielder.

1. Bernard Tekpetey - Schalke 04 (18) WINGER

New Schalke boss Weinzierl watched the wunderkind at pre-season and requested to have the exciting winger as part of his first team squad. His huge precocity and talent won him the heart of Schalke's technical handlers. He netted three pre-season goals and provided two assists. The Royal Blues acquired the teenager from Ghanaian side Unistar Academy. He was very explosive on his debut season in the German youth league. He dominated the headlines week in week out with his goals. He's definitely one for the future.

Other Players to watch: Nathaniel Amamoo 19 (Freiburg), Kevin Kwaku Duin 17 (AZ Alkmaar), Issaka Mouhaman - Mainz 05 (17), Alexander Okyere - Eintracht Frankfurt (16)

By El Akyereko

Follow the writer on Twitter: @AkyerekOfficial

