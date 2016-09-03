Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 3 September 2016 10:40 CET

MTN FA Cup final: Okwawu United coach Merigah names strong squad to face Bechem United

Okwawu United coach Ibrahim Merigah has named a full-strength squad for Sunday's MTN FA Cup final in Cape Coast.

His 18-man squad includes goalkeeper Abass Mohammed, experienced Prince Bobby and the club's leading scorer McClean Ampadu.

Merigahs was a member of Okwawu United FA Cup winning squad in 1986.

He wants to make history by joining the lean list of those who won the competition as a player and a coach.

Okwawu United squad list:
Abass Mohammed, Aikins Baffour, Richard Appiah, Alex Asante, Tetteh Commey

Prince Siaw, Ernest Asare
Isaac Kwarteng, Maclean Ampadu, Prince Bobby, Akoto Danso, Daniel Ocran

Mohammed Suleman
Toffic Seidu, Flavio Kongoza, Kwame Frimpong, Jacob Sarfo Anim

Emmanuel Goza

