AFCON 2017 qualifier: Ghana coach Avram Grant to ring changes for Rwanda clash

Ghana coach Avram Grant is set to offer fringe players in the Black Stars opportunity to start the game against Rwanda on Saturday in the 2017 Afcon qualifier.

Ghana has already qualified for the Afcon and the head coach of the team has hinted that he will offer the fringe players in the team the opportunity to play the Amavubi.

"I always love to give opportunities to players and I think I will make some changes for the game," Grant revealed in his first press briefing on Thursday.

Five locally based players were invited into the team with FC Twente star Yaw Yeboah also joining the team for the first time.

From the team's last training held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday afternoon, the Black Stars coach will probably offer Yaw Yeboah, Alfred Duncan and Samuel Tetteh starting roles in the game today.

Agyemang Badu will captain the team with both Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew all out of the team.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

