Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 3 September 2016 10:40 CET

MTN FA Cup final: Bechem United name Black Stars new boy Abednego Tetteh in squad

Bechem United have included Black Stars debutant Abednego Tetteh in their squad for Sunday's MTN FA Cup final in Cape Coast.

Tetteh, who has raked in 12 goals in the Ghana Premier League, received a late call up to train with Avram Grant's side for Saturday's final 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda.

If Tetteh is fielded, he might miss the very important match in Bechem United's history as victory to secure a ticket to play in the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup.

Also named in Manuel Zacharias' squad is Ghana U17 goalkeeper Prince Asempa.

Squad list:
KEEPERS: Asempa Prince, Osei Lawrence,Sebe Bernard
DEFENDERS: Alfred Nelson, Akwasi Acheampong, Asante Agyeman, Eric Owusu, Richard Boateng, Cole Patrick

MIDFIELDERS: Issah Adamu, Mensah Solomon, Yaw Ackah, Emmanuel Lartey, Ahmed Yusif, Yaw Arnol, Hamza Mohammed, Osei Bonsu, Hans Kowfie

FORWARD: Abednego Tetteh, Yao Abotsi, Afriyie Francis

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

It does not take a clever brain to destroy life, even a fool can do
By: appiah clement
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img