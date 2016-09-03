MTN FA Cup final: Bechem United name Black Stars new boy Abednego Tetteh in squad

Bechem United have included Black Stars debutant Abednego Tetteh in their squad for Sunday's MTN FA Cup final in Cape Coast.

Tetteh, who has raked in 12 goals in the Ghana Premier League, received a late call up to train with Avram Grant's side for Saturday's final 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda.

If Tetteh is fielded, he might miss the very important match in Bechem United's history as victory to secure a ticket to play in the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup.

Also named in Manuel Zacharias' squad is Ghana U17 goalkeeper Prince Asempa.

Squad list:

KEEPERS: Asempa Prince, Osei Lawrence,Sebe Bernard

DEFENDERS: Alfred Nelson, Akwasi Acheampong, Asante Agyeman, Eric Owusu, Richard Boateng, Cole Patrick

MIDFIELDERS: Issah Adamu, Mensah Solomon, Yaw Ackah, Emmanuel Lartey, Ahmed Yusif, Yaw Arnol, Hamza Mohammed, Osei Bonsu, Hans Kowfie

FORWARD: Abednego Tetteh, Yao Abotsi, Afriyie Francis

