Man City striker Aguero banned three games for elbow

Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero will miss the Premier League derby against Manchester United on 10 September after being banned for three games.

A Football Association panel found the striker, 28, guilty of violent conduct after he elbowed West Ham’s Winston Reid in City’s 3-1 Premier League win on Sunday.

Argentina international Aguero is also suspended for miss City’s home league game with Bournemouth on 17 September and the EFL Cup third-round match at Swansea on 21 September.

Aguero has scored three goals in three league games this season for City, who are top of the table with a 100% record.

He also scored a hat-trick in the first leg of their 5-0 Champions League qualifier against Steaua Bucharest.

City contested the violent conduct charge and argued that “the standard punishment would be clearly excessive”.

Winston Reid could not talk after the clash, according to West Ham captain Mark Noble, and was substituted

