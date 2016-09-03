SHOCKING: Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye fails to pay courtesy call on Black Stars ahead of Rwanda clash

Ghana's Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye failed to pay a courtesy call on the Black Stars ahead of the Afcon qualifier with Rwanda today at the Accra Sports Stadium, Ghanasoccernet.com can reveal.

The Sports Minister who has been on the throat of the team since preparations started for the game insisting that foreign-based players should not be used for the match since the result is inconsequential to Ghana's appearance at the Afcon was expected to pay a courtesy call to the players as has been the normal practice by all ministers including himself.

This action of the Sports Minister has increased speculations that he is picking a bone with the handlers of the national team, the GFA and does not appreciate the efforts of the players in coming for the game.

The Black Stars players bought their own tickets to arrive for the game with deputy captain Andre Ayew offering seven of the players tickets to augment the team for the clash.

In response to the players' gesture, the Sports Minister furiously asked players to pay their own winning bonuses if they have been able to purchase their own tickets for the game.

The team commenced training on Tuesday afternoon and held their last training session on Friday evening ahead of the clash on Saturday but the Minister failed to appear at the training grounds to offer a message of solidarity and support to the team as he did during clashes with Mauritius, Mozambique and Comoros which were all played in the country.

Many football pundits have expressed displeasure about the posture of the Minister towards the team and have called on the appropriate quarters to give him proper counsel as his action can spell doom for the development of football in the country.

This is the first time a Minister of Youth and Sports has refused to pay a courtesy call on the Black Stars ahead of a game to welcome them and to motivate them for the game.

The Black Stars will take on the Amavubi at 15:30 GMT this afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium.

