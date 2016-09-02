Silva brace gives Spain 2-0 win in Belgium

Brussels, Sept. 2, (GNA/dpa) - Julen Lopetegui made a good start as coach of Spain Thursday with an authoritative 2-0 win in Brussels, in a fascinating international friendly.

"This was a very encouraging start," Lopetegui said.

"I am very pleased with the way the boys played tonight ... This was exactly what I had hoped for."

David Silva was Spain's hero with a handsome brace, the second goal coming from a disputed penalty.

Lopetegui has just taken over the Spain bench from Vicente del Bosque, who stepped down after La Roja flopped at Euro 2016.

Belgium did poorly at the Euros, too, leading to Spaniard Roberto Martinez - who endured a disappointing debut - taking over from the unpopular Marc Wilmots.

"I am not too upset at this. There are things that we might need to correct, but I also saw some positive things tonight," Martinez said.

The game was originally scheduled for November 17, 2015, but was postponed in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks in Paris four days earlier.

Spain dominated from start to finish in Brussels, enjoying 62-per-cent possession and hardly permitting the hosts to carve out a single clear goal chance.

The visitors went ahead in the 34th minute through Silva's sweet left foot after a clever move down the right between Dani Carvajal, Vitolo and Diego Costa.

The one-way traffic continued into the second half, and Belgium's keeper did well to keep out a low drive from Costa, who was not included in Spain's Euro squad.

In the 62nd minute the lively Vitolo was pulled down by Jordan Lukaku, and Silva calmly made it 2-0 from the spot.

The only flat note for Spain was a muscle injury suffered by striker Alvaro Morata, who will probably miss the start of the qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup on Monday in Liechtenstein.

Meanwhile, Belgium will start their qualifying campaign in Cyprus on Tuesday.

GNA