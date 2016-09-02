MTN FA Cup final: Okwawu United lock will horns with Bechem United in final

All roads will lead to the newly constructed Cape Coast Sports Stadium when Okwawu United face Ghana Premier League side, Bechem United on Sunday to draw the curtains down on the FA Cup.

Bechem United will make history should they win to become the first Brong Ahafo club to win the competition, whereas the Nkawkaw giants will make it two FA Cup titles when they come out victorious -they won the competition in 1986.

The first lower division side to win the competition was Nania FC in 2011 when they stunned the Asante Kotoko at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium.

Morale in the camp of the Bechem boys is very high, having been promised a trip abroad and a whopping sum of money if they win the final.

They are also in the form of their life-won four consecutive Premier League games, including a 3-1 win against Hearts of Oak last weekend to influence the decision of the Phobians to demote their head coach Sergio Traguil to the youth team.

Abednego Tetteh, who scored all the three goals against Hearts of Oak might be exhausted to feature against his former side, Okwawu United if he is handed his Black Stars debut by Coach Avram Grant.

The Soccer Mountaineers haven't been in a good run of form in the GN Bank Division One League and even lost their last home league game against Olympics, so they need to dig deep in order to ride over a well-motivated Bechem United outfit.

Okwawu United got to the final after beating Istanbul, edged out Dreams FC, kicked out Hasaacas on penalties, piped WAFA and finally upset high-flying Liberty Professionals to reach the final.

On the other hand, Bechem United defeated Papa Japan Stars, Sunyani Liberty, eliminated RTU, stunned Asante Kotoko in a penalty shootout and saw off Wa Rockets to set a date with Okwawu United.

