MTN FA Cup: Bechem United and Okwawu United name squad for FA Cup final

Coach Manuel Zacarias' has named 21-man squad, whereas Ibrahim Merigah has announced 18-man squad for the clash

Abednego Tetteh, who scored a hat-trick last weekend in the Premier League is expected to join Bechem United after his engagement with the Black Stars.

Below is the full list for Bechem United

KEEPERS

Asempa Prince

Osei Lawrence

Sebe Bernard

DEFENDERS

Alfred Nelson

Akwasi Acheampong

Asante Agyeman

Eric Owusu

Richard Boateng

Cole Patrick

MIDFIELDERS

Issah Adamu

Mensah Solomon

Yaw Ackah

Emmanuel Lartey

Ahmed Yusif

Yaw Arnol

Hamza Mohammed

Osei Bonsu

Hans Kowfie

FORWARD

Abednego Tetteh

Yao Abotsi

Afriyie Francis

Okwawu United squad list

Abass Mohammed

Aikins Baffour

Richard Appiah

Alex Asante

Tetteh Commey

Prince Siaw

Ernest Asare

Isaac Kwarteng

Maclean Ampadu

Prince Bobby

Akoto Danso

Daniel Ocran

Mohammed Suleman

Toffic Seidu

Flavio Kongoza

Kwame Frimpong

Jacob Sarfo Anim

Emmanuel Goza



