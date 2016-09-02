Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 2 September 2016 22:40 CET

MTN FA Cup: Bechem United and Okwawu United name squad for FA Cup final

Coach Manuel Zacarias' has named 21-man squad, whereas Ibrahim Merigah has announced 18-man squad for the clash

Abednego Tetteh, who scored a hat-trick last weekend in the Premier League is expected to join Bechem United after his engagement with the Black Stars.

Below is the full list for Bechem United
KEEPERS
Asempa Prince
Osei Lawrence 
Sebe Bernard 
DEFENDERS
Alfred Nelson
Akwasi Acheampong
Asante Agyeman
Eric Owusu 
Richard Boateng
Cole Patrick
MIDFIELDERS
Issah Adamu 
Mensah Solomon 
Yaw Ackah
Emmanuel Lartey
Ahmed Yusif
Yaw Arnol
Hamza Mohammed
Osei Bonsu
Hans Kowfie
FORWARD
Abednego Tetteh
Yao Abotsi
Afriyie Francis
Okwawu United squad list
Abass Mohammed
Aikins Baffour
Richard Appiah
Alex Asante
Tetteh Commey
Prince Siaw
Ernest Asare
Isaac Kwarteng
Maclean Ampadu
Prince Bobby
Akoto Danso
Daniel Ocran
Mohammed Suleman
Toffic Seidu
Flavio Kongoza
Kwame Frimpong
Jacob Sarfo Anim
Emmanuel Goza

By: Alex Lambon
