AFCON Qualifiers: Professional Footballers Association of Ghana urges Black Stars to go for victory

The PFAG has encouraged the Black Stars to put behind them the ongoing row between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Football Association ahead of the final Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying tie against Rwanda.

The foreign-based players footed their airfares for the clash against Rwanda after the sector Minister indicated the Ministry was cash-strapped.

Although Ghana have already qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Gabon in 2017, the game is for pride and will also offer the coach the opportunity to give some new faces a test.

"We the Professional Footballers wish to assure you that we are with no matter what you go through and that you must not feel neglected," Anthony Baffoe the Secretary of the PFAG said.

"We urge you to put everything behind you involving the Ministry and the GFA and focus on the game. You are here to play for Ghana and that is what you must do. Let Ghanaians be proud of you," he urged.

