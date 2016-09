Midfielder Joachim Adukor has joined Greek second-tier side OFI Crete on a one-year deal.

The 23-year-old moved on a free transfer after being released by lower division side AS Beziers.

He passed a medical at a hospital in Heraklion.

Adukor has also previously featured for Swedish side Gefle IF and Trofense in Portugal.

