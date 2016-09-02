Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 2 September 2016 22:40 CET

Black Stars get full house after Jordan Ayew and Christian Atsu join squad

England-based duo Jordan Ayew and Christian Atsu joined the Black Stars in training on Friday ahead of facing Rwanda in a final 2017 AFCON Group qualifier.

Ayew had delayed his arrival after reports emerged he close to changing clubs from Aston Villa to Olympique Marseille.

But the striker could not make the move transfer deadline day.

Atsu stayed behind to complete a loan switch from Chelsea to championship side Newcastle.

Despite their late arrivals, the two players are in contention to start for Ghana against the Amavubi at the Accra Sports Stadium.

