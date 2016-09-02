Afcon 2017 qualifiers: The schedule and what's at stake

The final round of the AFCON 2017 qualifiers will take place this weekend from September 2nd to 4th. With only this one matchday to go, 10 of the 15 teams have assured qualification.

Five spots are up for grabs. But Togo cannot get any of them.

The Sparrowhawks host Djibouti in a Group A clash in Lome, a group which still wide open as any of the top three teams have a chance of qualifying. Currently, Liberia and Tunisia sit atop the group with 10 points, while Togo have 8 points and need to beat Djibouti and hope the Tunisia vs Liberia match does NOT end in a draw, so they can qualify on the best second-placed team ticket.

Djibouti have been the whipping boys of the group with 5 straight losses and a goal-difference of -18.

ATTACKING ROLE

Chelsea defensive midfielder Mikel Obi will be given a free role in the Super Eagles attack by new coach Gernot Rohr.

The Chelsea holding midfielder rolled back the years when he was given a free attacking role in midfield by coach Samson Siasia as Nigeria won a bronze medal at last month’s Rio Olympics.

The Eagles skipper will score a goal and prompt several attacking forays at Rio 2016.

Fifteen months ago ,when the 2017 African Cup of Nations qualifiers started, many would have tipped either Kenya or Zambia as the team to advance to next years showpiece in Gabon.

But, an historic run by Guinea-Bissau leaves both Kenya and Zambia with nothing but pride to play for when they lock horns in Ndola on Sunday.

Already eliminated ,with one win apiece from five fixtures, Chipolopolo, the Harambee Stars and Congo will be using the final round of games to prepare their troops for future tournaments.

“Zambia is going to be tough; I have watched them play and they are a good team - we are also good and improving, so it will be an interesting match,” Kenya head coach Stanley Okumbi is quoted as saying.

“For us, this is another important fixture to be able to gauge where we are in terms of our development. It will also be an opportunity for players to show that they can be part of the set up when we try to achieve our future objectives."

The current round consists of 13 groups with all group winners qualifying for the final tournament along with the best two second-placed teams. These 15 teams along with hosts Gabon will make up the 16-team tournament.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Gary Al-Smith