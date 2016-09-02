Agents and scouts must watch and select from Ghana's talented in Division Two

Grassroots football is essential to the African continent, as it is the very life source from which the top African talents emerge.

Look at the great African footballers of the past. Was Abedi Pele born into the sky blue and white of Marseille or was a young George Weah immediately swooped up by AC Milan?

No of course not! Long before they would ever dazzle on the world's greatest stage these two African icons had to cut their teeth and establish themselves at the grassroots level.

Grassroots football is like nothing else and what sets it apart is that it's doors are open to all.

Due to this, thousands upon thousands of aspiring African footballers flock to grassroots competitions each season.

These remarkably passionate players know that just as grassroots football opened pathways for their footballing idols, that it can also provide them with the same platform.

This understanding fuels a deep intensity and hunger that is unrecognizable and unequaled in other competitions worldwide.

Having said these things, I implore professional agents and scouts alike to come have a close look at Ghana's 2nd Division.

I promise that if you come and take the necessary time, that you will find your Abedi Pele, you will find your George Weah, and you will even find your Samuel Eto'o.

My good friend and fellow journalist Anwar U. Larry once told me, 'The future faces of African football will pass through this division,' and as time has elapsed his words have proved true.

It was not long ago that Daniel Amartey, currently of Leicester City, was just a boy with a dream in this division and now look at him! So agents and scouts, now is the time for you to come to Ghana, for a plethora of promising talents await you.

They are here for you to find, all you have to do is simply have a look.

These boys will amaze you with their brilliant skill, vision, and technique, so please come, watch, and select your future stars.

To the players in Ghana's 2nd Division, I also have a word of advice for you.

You have a great opportunity in this division, so please make the most of it know.

Be dedicated to being the best you can be and make each day count.

Train as hard as you can and don't hold anything back. Set short term and long term goals for yourself, and when you lie down at night visualize yourself playing in the world's biggest and most beloved stadiums.

Pele, one of the greatest footballers of all time, spoke words of wisdom when he said: 'Success is no accident.

It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing.'

Please listen to Pele and understand that your future success is determined by the amount of hard work and time you are willing to put in.

Believe me when I say that the sky is the limit for you and that you are capable of doing the extraordinary.

You never know who will be watching and one spectacular performance can change your life forever, so please keep pushing forward.

You are the hope of this nation and will one day be the face of our beloved Ghana.

