Alfred Duncan and Claud Adjapong named in Sassuolo squad for Europa League

Ghanaian duo Alfred Duncan and Claud Adjapong have been named in Sassuolo's 23-man squad for this season's Europa League Group stage.

Duncan, a midfielder, is a Ghana international and a regular fixture in coach Eusebio di Francesco's set-up.

Italy-born 18-year-old Adjepong is a right back and has been invited into the Azzurini U19 team.

Sassuolo are in Group F alongside Athletic Bilbao, Genk and Rapid Vienna.

Their first match will take place at the Mapei Stadium on 15 September against Athletic Bilbao.

Sassuolo's 23-man squad for Europa League:

GOALKEEPERS: Alberto POMINI, Andrea TIPS, Gianluca Pegolo

DEFENDERS: Luke ANTEI, Federico PELUSO, Francesco Acerbi, Pol Lirola, Marcello GAZZOLA, Paolo Cannavaro, Timo LETSCHERT, Claud ADJAPONG

MIDFIELDERS: Francesco MAGNANELLI, Lorenzo PELLEGRINI, Simone MISSIROLI, David BIONDINI, Luca Mazzitelli, Alfred DUNCAN

FORWARDS: Alessandro MATRI, GrÃ©goire Defrel, Matthew POLITANO, Domenico Berardi, Federico RICCI, Antonino RAGUSA

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com