Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 2 September 2016 19:36 CET

Aguero gets three-game ban, set to miss Manchester derby

By MyJoyOnline

Sergio Aguero will miss the Manchester derby after the FA rejected City's appeal against his violent conduct charge.

The Argentine ace clashed with Winston Reid during the 3-1 victory over West Ham on Sunday but the incident was not spotted by referee Andre Marriner.

Aguero was subsequently charged by the FA after replays showed the striker appearing to elbow the defender .

He will now serve a suspension and misses the Old Trafford showdown on September 10, as well as City's games against Bournemouth and Swansea.

Aguero has started the season strongly for City, netting six goals in four appearances in all competitions.

However, he was ruled out of the Argentina squad for their World Cup qualifier against Uruguay with a calf problem.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports

Sports News

Pray till you become a Prayer
By: SA Sarkodie
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img