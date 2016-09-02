Aguero gets three-game ban, set to miss Manchester derby

Sergio Aguero will miss the Manchester derby after the FA rejected City's appeal against his violent conduct charge.

The Argentine ace clashed with Winston Reid during the 3-1 victory over West Ham on Sunday but the incident was not spotted by referee Andre Marriner.

Aguero was subsequently charged by the FA after replays showed the striker appearing to elbow the defender .

He will now serve a suspension and misses the Old Trafford showdown on September 10, as well as City's games against Bournemouth and Swansea.

Aguero has started the season strongly for City, netting six goals in four appearances in all competitions.

However, he was ruled out of the Argentina squad for their World Cup qualifier against Uruguay with a calf problem.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports