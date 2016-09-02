Yaya Toure left out of Manchester City squad for Champions League group stages

Yaya Toure has been left out of Manchester City’s squad for the Champions League.

The Ivorian, sold by Pep Guardiola during his time at Barcelona, has fallen out of favour with the Spanish manager again and will not feature in the group stages of the competition this year.

City face Borussia Monchengladbach, Celtic and Barcelona in Group C and Toure is another star name to be frozen out of City's plans after goalkeeper Joe Hart signed on loan for Torino earlier this week.

The 33-year-old has yet to feature for City in the Premier League this season and has been left out despite eight locally trained players needed to be named to have a 25-man squad. City's lack of depth in this area means that they have only managed to name 21 players.

One name that will feature is Vincent Kompany, who nearing the end of his four-month lay-off with a thigh injury.

CITY SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Claudio Bravo, Willy Caballero

Defenders: Bacary Sagna, Vincent Kompany, Pablo Zabaleta, Aleksandar Kolarov, Gael Clichy, John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi

Midfielders: Fernando, Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan, Jesus Navas, Kevin De Bruyne, Fabian Delph, Leroy Sane, David Silva, Fernandinho

Attackers: Nolito, Sergio Aguero, Kelechi Iheanacho