Sports News | 2 September 2016 19:06 CET

Avram Grant disgruntled with GFA-Sports Ministry impasse

By MyJoyOnline

Ghana coach Avram Grant has asked Sports Minister Nii Lantey Vanderpuye to focus on his job as the Sports Minister and not meddle in technical matters.

Vanderpuye has been accused in many quarters of trying to influence player selection at the Black Stars ahead of Saturday's clash against Rwanda.

This came after the Minister ordered the GFA to invite only home-based players for the dead rubber Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Rwanda.

"At the African Cup of Nations it was like this. The players gave everything, I did the best I could, it was a great staff, and the Minister and all the others gave us everything to concentrate on football," Avram Grant told a press conference on Thursday.

"This is how it needs to be. Immediately the players pay the tickets and the other people want to be coaches, maybe I will be a player," Grant added sarcastically.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu

