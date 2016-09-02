Injured Andre Ayew to arrive to boost Black Stars

Ghana deputy skipper Andre Ayew is expected to be in Ghana for the Black Stars and Rwanda 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Saturday.

Ayew who missed out of Avram Grant’s squad due to an injury will be at the stadium to support his colleagues.=

The 26-year old is facing three months on the sidelines after picking up a thigh injury on his debut game for new club West Ham United in the English Premier League.

Andre despite missing out has played a key role in getting most of the foreign players down for the game.

He offered to fund the air tickets of some Black Stars players following the Sports Ministry’s decision not to fund the air fares of the players.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu