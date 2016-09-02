Jordan Ayew and Christian Atsu arrive for Rwanda game

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew and midfielder Christian Atsu have joined the Black Stars team ahead of the 2017 Afcon final qualifier against Rwanda on Saturday.

Jordan and Atsu’s late arrival in camp was anticipated following their search for clubs during the summer transfer deadline day.

Atsu managed to secure a loan switch from Chelsea to Championship side Newcastle United while Jordan Ayew’s proposed move to French side Olympique Marseille couldn’t happen on deadline day.

Their arrival in camp gives coach Avram Grant his full squad ahead of the game on Saturday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu