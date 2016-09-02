Community 2 BBC Is Reviving Coast Soccer

The organizers of the community two soccer gala played every Sunday at the Mexico 2 primary school park deserves commendations and massive support from the ministry of youth and sports as well as other cooperate bodies for their role in promoting sports in that community.

After enjoying myself with a total local football in Tema community two Mexico school park known as Sika Duase Park for over one month, i have no doubt in my mind that the organizers of the competition are serious at reviving the Coast soccer that until recently produced players for national under 17 football teams in Ghana.

In fact last Sunday’s edition of the football gala that has been ongoing was a must watch for all football fans and the companies that have lost interest in supporting the premier league.

The parks popular stand attracted about 2,780 spectators including policemen ,clearing agents, taxi commercial drivers, artisans ,and football fans who happens to be in Tema on that Sunday.

The anniversary game which saw eight teams competing saw Nana Ama club wining the trophy whiles Demo went home with a silver medals.

The gala has been able to feature black starts and national players including Dan Quaye, Ekow Benson, Lawei and host of other Tema based national stars with others serving as coaches and managers for the teams.

Each week whilst Demo, Scrap, Kakos Aban, Nana Ama, Payan, wonderful starts and other football clubs competes for a cup, host of musicians and dancers both known and unknown converge at the commentary sides to entertain spectators with music and dances amidst solid commentary from commentators in Tema.

According to one of the organizers the aim of the competitions is to entertain the residents and to serve as means of taming the youth who otherwise would have gone clubbing or engage in other irrelevant ventures.

They are of the hope that gradually the teams would receive some sponsorship from corporate bodies in Tema whose staff enjoy themselves at the park on weekends as well as the general public for the players.

As they prepare young and talented football players in the community to serve in the mainstream football in Ghana it would be appropriate stakeholders support them in both cask and in kind.

I think that this is a good job that needs support from the regional football administration, individuals and, companies who have the passion for the growth of football.

The competition so far has been able to secure support for apprenticeship from a lady in the community for some four young ladies who comes and cheer their brothers, husbands, and fathers playing to learn her dressing free of charge.

In addition a man who wants to remain anonymous sponsored the last week game with an appearance fee of GHC 50 for each of the six teams, GHC 1000 for winners and GHC200 for the second paced team.

So far the competing receives spectators from all the communities in Tema to have a good weekend relaxation.

it is my hope the all stakeholders in the growth of coast or grassroots sports programme that used to be the hub of players for the national under 17 teams support the organizers to make the plan of reviving cost soccer comes true.

David Fianko-Okyere

Residents of J’ County, Bolga Pito

Community Two, Tema